Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket

LANSING - A suggestion from a gas station clerk led to a Missaukee County woman winning a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s White Ice 7’s instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Lake City E-Z Mart, located at 414 North Main Street in Lake City.

“I went in to the E-Z Mart to pay for my gas and the clerk asked if I wanted to buy any Lottery games,” said the player. “I never play, but thought: ‘What the heck?’ I picked the White Ice 7’s ticket because it was blue and shiny.

“I scratched it in my car and did a double take when I saw all the ‘7’s.’ I waited about a week for the shock to wear off before coming to claim my prize.”

The 63-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She’s planning to talk to a financial advisor about how to best spend her winnings.

“We’ve never really had money, so we don’t know what to do with all of this. It’s a good problem to have,” the player said.

Players have won more than $12 million playing White Ice 7’s, which launched in December 2017. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $20 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and four $1,000 prizes.



