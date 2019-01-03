Only one week left for mystery Powerball winner to claim $250,000 prize

LANSING, Mich. - The winner of a $250,000 Powerball prize only has one week left to claim the cash.

A lucky player matched four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing on Jan. 10, 2018. They won $50,000, but thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied for a total of $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Smokers Outlet located on East 10 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

