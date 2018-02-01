Shelby Township man 'has a lucky feeling,' buys lottery ticket, wins $100,000

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 24-year-old Shelby Township man said he was feeling lucky during a break from work, and he ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.

Joe Kachi matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball -- 17-21-26-47-54 PB: 07 -- in the Jan. 27 drawing. That usually is a $50,000 prize, but with a two times Powerplay, his prize was multiplied by two, yielding a $100,000 prize.

Kachi did not match the number 17.

He bought his winning ticket at Crown Liquor at 7120 West McNichols Road in Detroit.

"I was on a break from work and I had a lucky feeling, so I stopped to buy a Powerball ticket," Kachi said. "I always play the ages of my family members and this time I added the Powerplay option."

The next morning, Kachi called a retailer to ask what the winning numbers were.

"As the clerk read the numbers to me, I could barely believe my ears," Kachi said. "The only number that didn't come up was my own age: 24.

"I just started jumping up and down to celebrate. It was amazing."

Kachi visited lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. With his winnings, he said he plans to pay for college tuition.

"Going to college has always been a dream of mine and now I can. I’m on top of the world right now," Kachi said.

