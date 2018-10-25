Two $50,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold in Michigan

DETROIT - Although no one hit the jackpot after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, two $50,000 prize-winning tickets were sold in Michigan.

The Michigan Lottery has not revealed where those tickets were sold. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56, and the Powerball was 22.

The Powerball jackpot now has climbed to $750 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. On Wednesday night, when it was at $620 million, the Powerball jackpot looked nearly insignificant given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday. But with two giant prizes in one week, it was hard not to compare.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than the next Powerball prize.

Here is the breakdown of winning tickets in Michigan after Wednesday's drawing:

Win Conditions Winners Prize Match 5 White Balls + Powerball 0 Jackpot Match 5 White Balls 0 $1 million Match 4 White Balls + Powerball 2 $50,000 Match 4 White Balls 79 $100 Match 3 White Balls + Powerball 222 $100 Match 3 White Balls 5,549 $7 Match 2 White Balls + Powerball 4,552 $7 Match 1 White Ball + Powerball 35,286 $4 Match Powerball 84,851 $4 Match 5 White Balls with Power Play 0 $2 million Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play 0 $100,000 Match 4 White Balls with Power Play 11 $200 Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play 15 $200 Match 3 White Balls with Power Play 461 $14 Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play 375 $14 Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play 2,922 $8 Match Powerball with Power Play 6,572 $8

