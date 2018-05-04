Wayne County man can't remember name after winning $300,000 lottery jackpot

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - A 31-year-old Wayne County man said he couldn't remember his own name after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's 25th Anniversary Wild Time game.

The man, who chose to stay anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Meijer store at 26100 Vreeland Drive in Flat Rock.

"I cashed in some tickets at the service counter and didn't want to hold up the line behind me, so I went to the self-service machine to buy some tickets with my winnings," he said. "I bought several different games and headed home.

"When I scratched the 25th Anniversary Wild Time ticket off, I didn't believe what I was seeing. I kept thinking, 'I've had this dream before.'"

After taking 10 minutes to calm down, the man called the lottery to confirm his win.

"When I called, I was expecting the person on the phone to tell me I'd read the ticket wrong," he said. "When they came back on the line and told me I had really won $300,000, I was so disoriented I couldn't even remember my own name."

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He said he plans to save his winnings while he considers how to spend the windfall.

