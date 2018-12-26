Michigan lottery winner has week left to claim $25K a year for life prize

LANSING, Mich. - Only one week is left for the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize to claim the big pile of cash. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn - 15-18-25-31-35 - in the Jan. 1, 2018 drawing to win a $25,000 a year for life prize. The player purchased the winning ticket at the Picnic Basket, located at 49471 Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth.

The winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

• Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or



• A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Since Jan. 1 is a state holiday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 2. If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

