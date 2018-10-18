When is the next Mega Millions drawing and how can you watch?

LANSING, Mich. - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped by $32 million, and now stands at a record $900 million for Friday’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $513 million.

The $900 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

If a Michigan player wins Friday’s $900 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state and the largest ever Michigan Lottery prize. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million playing Mega Millions. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Here's how to play the Mega Millions:

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 - or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

The jackpots start at $40 million and grow by a minimum of $5 million per draw each time the jackpot rolls. There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.

Where to buy tickets

Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

When is the drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next Mega Millions drawing will happen on Friday, October 19, at 11 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on WDIV. in Detroit.

What if you win the jackpot?

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

See more information about the annuity option.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.