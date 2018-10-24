Where in Michigan were $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery tickets sold?

DETROIT - Two $1 million winning tickets selected in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing were sold in the state of Michigan.
The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot is $1.6 billion -- with a one-time cash option of $913 million. A single lucky ticket holder in South Carolina can claim the jackpot.
In Michigan, two tickets matched five white balls for $1 million prizes. One was sold in Mount Pleasant and the other in Grandville.
There are other winners, too, who can claim prizes ranging from just a couple dollars to millions. The most popular prize in the state of Michigan from this drawing is $2 -- 340,628 tickets matched the Mega Ball for $2 prizes.
The Michigan Lottery released these winning conditions Wednesday morning:
|WIN CONDITIONS
|WINNERS
|PRIZE
|Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball
|0
|Jackpot
|Match 5 White Balls
|2
|$1 million
|Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball
|13
|$10,000
|Match 4 White Balls
|246
|$500
|Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball
|801
|$200
|Match 3 White Balls
|19,028
|$10
|Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball
|17,466
|$10
|Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball
|136,722
|$4
|Match Mega Ball
|340,628
|$2
|Match 5 White Balls with Megaplier
|0
|$3 million
|Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|0
|$30,000
|Match 4 White Balls with Megaplier
|18
|$1,500
|Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|43
|$600
|Match 3 White Balls with Megaplier
|1,239
|$30
|Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|1,130
|$30
|Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball with Megaplier
|9,417
|$12
|Match Mega Ball with Megaplier
|23,307
|$6
