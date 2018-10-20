Winning Mega Millions numbers for drawing on Oct. 19, 2018

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

The winning Mega Millions numbers are: 65, 53, 23, 15, 70 and 7

The $1 billion jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

The last Michigan player to win a Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

