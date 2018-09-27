Winning Michigan $1 million Powerball ticket expires; prize goes to School Aid Fund

LANSING, Mich. - A $1 million winning Powerball ticket expired Thursday so the prize went to the state School Aid Fund.

The ticket, purchased at a Marathon gas station in Ionia, expired at 4:45 p.m. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

It was the second major Michigan Lottery prize to go unclaimed this year. In July, a $519,456 Fast Cash Jackpot Slots jackpot went unclaimed.

The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan is $34 million. It was set in 1998, when a winning Michigan Lotto game ticket, purchased at an East Lansing Meijer, went unclaimed.

