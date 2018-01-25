Ypsilanti man plans early retirement after winning lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life

YPSILANTI, Mich. - An Ypsilanti man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game said he is changing his retirement plans.

Kenneth Overholser, 51, matched the five white balls drawn Jan. 15 -- 11-15-32-33-40 -- to win the prize.

He bought his winning ticket at the Shell Gas Station at 244 Joe Hall Drive in Ypsilanti.

"I scanned my ticket the morning after the drawing, but I thought the machine was broken because the message kept telling me to see the retailer," Overholser said. "I stuck the ticket in my wallet and forgot about it until the next day.

"Wednesday morning, I scanned the ticket at another retailer and got the same message, and that's when I knew I had a big winner. I was in shock."

Overholser visited lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as an annuity, and will receive annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, Overholser plans to pay for his son's education and retire earlier.

"I've thought a lot about it, and having payments of $25,000 coming in each year for the rest of my life will help me retire sooner and have a more secure retirement," Overholser said.

