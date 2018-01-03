Northwood University: Cultivating tomorrow's business leaders in the automotive industry and beyond

Like the world of business education, the innovative and global nature of the automotive industry is constantly evolving to the needs of customers and innovating to stay on the cutting edge. Both industries are dynamic and require critical thinking, personal effectiveness and an emphasis on responsibility. At Northwood University, these ideals and long-standing relationship within the automotive industry serve a critical role for developing future leaders.

A successful career in the rapidly changing automotive industry needs more than the right skill set; it needs the right mindset. Dealerships and automobile companies value employees who think creatively, take calculated risks, adapt to change and uncover new opportunities.

Innovation is needed at every level of business, not only in the hands-on building of vehicles but in the ethical leadership of professionals. Northwood cultivates leaders, difference-makers and change agents who are involved in every aspect of the business side of the industry. From insurance risk management majors and finance majors who analyze cost, supply and demand, to operations and supply chain management majors and the marketing majors who promote the products, Northwood’s more than 20 specialty business focuses give students a leg up on the competition.

After almost 60 years, Northwood students are still finding ways to innovate the Northwood University International Auto Show -- the largest outdoor new car show in North America. Year after year, new ideas and fresh perspectives join at the intersection of industry, education and innovation, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors to the university’s Midland, Michigan, campus. Key partnerships with dealers, organizations and people throughout the automotive industry provide unique opportunities to students in support of the practical, hands-on learning experiences that set Northwood apart.

At Northwood University a unique philosophy—the Northwood Idea—is at play. The Northwood Idea teaches how free-enterprise benefits business allowing people to succeed at the highest level, and that ethics and integrity are the basis of a successful society. It’s the foundation for strong businesses and the selfless leadership that helps to build communities too. It’s the needle of a compass that guides Northwood students to find their True North.

The more than 57,000 Northwood alumni globally demonstrate endless opportunities created by an entrepreneurial mindset. Learn more about Northwood University by visiting http://www.northwood.edu today.



