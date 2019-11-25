Brandon Roux: On Friday night, the city of Detroit lit up its Christmas Tree at Campus Martius and the city celebrated one of its greatest nights of the year at Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford. I’ve only been once but it’s a night back in 2017 that I will never forget. I was part of the broadcast team and one of my assignments was to interview one of the bands ‘Why Don’t We.’ At the time, it was one of my daughter’s favorite bands and she not only met the boys in the band but she brought each of them personalized gifts. Those are the nights where the father becomes the hero. In talking to this boy band, I discovered that one of them is from Stillwater, Minnesota where we have family friends, so we were able to make some connections.

I may not be a fan of Why Don’t We music but it was fascinating to learn about these young men, who are from all over the country and only came together to become this group. I love going to live concerts to see how good a band really sounds live. These young men were fantastic and very musically talented beyond harmonizing their voices. And, this was the start of many more live concerts with my children. My son and I enjoy the heavier rock and have been to shows like Volbeat and Slipknot together, while my daughter and I have enjoyed the All American Rejects and Olivia Millerschin just to name a few. This year’s Hob Nobble Gobble featured act was Nelly. I was a huge Nelly fan back in the day but I wasn’t invited to this year’s event (cue the tiny violins). Hey, what are you going to do? But as I said, at least I was able to attend once and it was a night I’ll never forget for many reasons. Thank you Hob Nobble Gobble! Hob Nobble Gobgle is a premier fundraiser that allows America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van to be the brilliant show it is every Turkey Day. I can’t wait as Local 4 News Today will be live on the parade route starting at 6 a.m. this Thursday, Thanksgiving.

Here’s what’s coming up on Monday, November 25, 2019 on Local 4 News Today

All Morning -- Weather

Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures in the low 40s with some sun peeking out and its about the be more of the same Monday. Clouds are expected to increase as it gets a little milder.

All eyes on Tuesday and Wednesday though as rainmaker moves in and could disrupt Thanksgiving travel plans.

All Morning -- Brag Book Surprise

Rhonda surprised a very deserving student Friday with her Brag Book award. But as we’ve seen before, these don’t always go as planned.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday

Are Exchange Traded Funds a wise investment? Does the risk outweigh the reward? Do you even know what they are? Business Editor Rod Meloni has the pros and cons of ETFs . Check out the link below to see why ETFs are growing in popularity.

6:40 a.m. -- Recycling Crisis

America’s three biggest beverage companies - Coca-Cola, Pepsi Co and Keurig Dr Pepper - are launching an “Every Bottle Back” initative to keep bottles in recycling bins instead of oceans and landfills. See how the companies aim to reduce their plastic footprint by investing millions of dollars into recycling systems and convincing consumers to use them.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Where Campus Martius’ Christmas tree come from this year?

Answer: Cadillac, MI

National Days: November 25th

National Play Day with Dad

National Parfait Day

Blase’ Day

Shopping Reminder Day

History Highlights: November 25th

In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.

In 1940, the cartoon character Woody Woodpecker made his debut in the animated short “Knock Knock.”

In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

In 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.

Celebrity Birthdays: November 25th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Christina Applegate is 47

John F. Kennedy Jr. is 38

Actor Joel Kinnaman is 39

TODAY Anchor Jenna Bush Hager is 37

Ben Stein is 74

