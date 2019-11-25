Evrod Cassimy: This was one of the best weekends I’ve had with my family. Specifically Friday night. We attended the annual Hob Nobble Gobble event at Ford Field and it did not disappoint! My kids were excited as they are every year leading up to the event. My wife had picked out their outfits and we were more than excited to see Nelly perform live! We enjoyed the delicious food, drinks and rides and got front row seats to see Nelly! Who knew he would invite my boys on stage with him to dance to the popular song Old Town Road?! They had an absolute blast and were still talking about the event the whole way home! Nelly certainly put on a great show and the event raised so much money for charity!

Reminiscing about the event is a great way to start the work week. See ya when you wake up!

Here’s what’s coming up on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 on Local 4 News Today

All Morning -- Holiday Travel Forecast

If Tuesday is a big travel day for you or the family, it’s looking pretty good Tuesday around Metro Detroit with morning temps in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees, and light winds keep wind chills out of the equation early. We will see some sunny breaks in the clouds, but we do expect mostly cloudy skies most of the day with highs around 50°F and winds SW 5-10 mph. Rain will start moving in late Tuesday and we could even see rain and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday.

All Morning -- Watching the Roads

It’s a big travel week for many Metro Detroit families. If you plan to skip town, or have plans to do a lot of driving this week, make us your first stop. Kim DeGiulio will have updated road conditions all morning.

6:00 a.m. -- Grand Prix Preview

Wait, we’re talking about the Belle Isle Grand Prix already?! You better believe it. Jason Carr will be live at the Ren Cen Tuesday morning with a special announcement.

6:40 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday

We’re hoping to help you take some stress out of Thanksgiving dinner. One local spot is offering gourmet to go, with more than 60 different food options. They’re also offering a deal for you. Brandon Roux will take us inside.

