It’s the ever controversial time of the year to debate if stores should open on Thanksgiving evening for early holiday shopping!

The trend really picked up a few years ago, but there has been a noticeable push back by consumers, and some stores have backtracked on plans to open on the evening of Thanksgiving.

Nonetheless, many stores will open on Thanksgiving this year. Here’s a look at who’s open and who’s closed.

Stores opening on Thanksgiving

  • Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opened on Thanksgiving)
  • Big Lots! (opens at 7 a.m.)
  • Cabela’s (opens at 8 a.m.)
  • DSW - some locations open at 5 p.m.
  • Five Below (opens at 6 p.m. Thursday)
  • Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)
  • Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
  • Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Meijer (24 hours)
  • Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • New York & Company (open at 6 p.m.)
  • Old Navy (opens at 4 p.m.)
  • Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Ulta (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

  • Barnes & Noble
  • BJ’s
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • H&M
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Debot
  • HomeGoods
  • Ikea
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Menard’s
  • Nordstrom
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples
  • T.J. Maxx