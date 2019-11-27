It’s the ever controversial time of the year to debate if stores should open on Thanksgiving evening for early holiday shopping!

The trend really picked up a few years ago, but there has been a noticeable push back by consumers, and some stores have backtracked on plans to open on the evening of Thanksgiving.

Nonetheless, many stores will open on Thanksgiving this year. Here’s a look at who’s open and who’s closed.

Stores opening on Thanksgiving

Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)

Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opened on Thanksgiving)

Big Lots! (opens at 7 a.m.)

Cabela’s (opens at 8 a.m.)

DSW - some locations open at 5 p.m.

Five Below (opens at 6 p.m. Thursday)

Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)

Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)

Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)

Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)

Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)

Meijer (24 hours)

Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)

New York & Company (open at 6 p.m.)

Old Navy (opens at 4 p.m.)

Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)

Target (opens at 5 p.m.)

Ulta (opens at 6 p.m.)

Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving