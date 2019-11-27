Thanksgiving 2019: List of stores open, closed for early Black Friday shopping
It’s the ever controversial time of the year to debate if stores should open on Thanksgiving evening for early holiday shopping!
The trend really picked up a few years ago, but there has been a noticeable push back by consumers, and some stores have backtracked on plans to open on the evening of Thanksgiving.
Nonetheless, many stores will open on Thanksgiving this year. Here’s a look at who’s open and who’s closed.
Stores opening on Thanksgiving
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opened on Thanksgiving)
- Big Lots! (opens at 7 a.m.)
- Cabela’s (opens at 8 a.m.)
- DSW - some locations open at 5 p.m.
- Five Below (opens at 6 p.m. Thursday)
- Gamestop (opens at 3 p.m.)
- Gordmans (open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- JCPenney (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Meijer (24 hours)
- Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)
- New York & Company (open at 6 p.m.)
- Old Navy (opens at 4 p.m.)
- Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Ulta (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Walmart (open at 6 p.m.)
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Barnes & Noble
- BJ’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Costco
- H&M
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Debot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Menard’s
- Nordstrom
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pet Supplies Plus
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- T.J. Maxx
