Today we will all gather with family and friends to celebrate a holiday that’s all about giving thanks. A common tradition on Thanksgiving is to share what you are thankful for and we wanted to take a moment to say thank you, from the Live In The D family, for being part of the show. You are the reason we showcase all the things that make living here something to be thankful for. From everything that is new downtown, to the local treasures in and around Detroit, Live In The D is all about helping you experience what makes being part of this area something to be proud of.

Thank you for sharing your mornings with us every day at 10 a.m. We do this for you, and we don’t take it for granted that you could spend your time doing something else, but instead, you share your day with us. Thank you for sending us messages on our Live In The D Facebook page, Instagram page, and commenting on the stories we share with you. Thank you for saying hello when you see us in the community. Thank you for being a friend.

We hope that you have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

From your Live In The D family: Jason, Tati, Michelle, Kila, Tammy, Jay, Natalia and Natalie

Did you see this?

🦃 Do you eat your Thanksgiving meal early or late? Do you shop on Thanksgiving? Is it really Thanksgiving if a turkey isn’t on the table? See if you agree with our guests.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Small Business Saturday, support the local small businesses in your community

🗓️ University of Michigan vs. Ohio State watch party

🗓️ The Nutcracker

🗓️ Redford Theatre Classic Cartoon Festival

🗓️ Thanksgiving Sunday BBQ Brunch

Throwback Thursday

🍽️ You’re sitting down to the family table to dive in to the Thanksgiving feast laid out before you, so what is that one thing that makes this holiday special to you? Take a look back at what some people said when Tati headed out to ask “It’s not Thanksgiving without...”.

Watch Live In The D weekdays at 10am!