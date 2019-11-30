What's on tap this week around Southeast Michigan.

Funeral for fallen Detroit officer Rasheen McClain : McClain’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. We’ll have full coverage on Local 4.

Cyber Monday : It’s the online holiday shopping event! It’s the online holiday shopping event! Bookmark this list , or be sure to check back at some point as the “holiday” draws nearer, as we’ll be updating it with deals and sales as we learn about them.

Giving Tuesday: Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair : Handmade Detroit will bring Michigan’s largest and longest-running indie craft fair back to the Masonic Temple. You’ll find more than 100 juried vendors, selling a wide variety of unique holiday gifts. With a live DJ, delicious food, and a historic setting, it’s a festive weekend you’ll want to share with family and friends. Runs Dec. 6 - Dec. 8. Handmade Detroit will bring Michigan’s largest and longest-running indie craft fair back to the Masonic Temple. You’ll find more than 100 juried vendors, selling a wide variety of unique holiday gifts. With a live DJ, delicious food, and a historic setting, it’s a festive weekend you’ll want to share with family and friends. Runs Dec. 6 - Dec. 8.

on Saturday: Noel Night It’s the annual free holiday event in Detroit’s Midtown. Over 110 venues open their doors to the community with free programming including music, dance, arts, crafts, demonstrations, food, shopping, and more!

