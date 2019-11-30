A look at stories you may have missed this week -- and a look at what's happening around town.

Happy Saturday! The weekend edition of this newsletter will be a bit different from the normal Monday through Friday version. On Saturdays, I'll take a look some of my top picks from the last week, and highlight some of the events going on around Metro Detroit. Enjoy!

I hope you had a great holiday week. Today is Small Business Saturday -- a day to shop local for your holiday rush. We’ve compiled a list of local businesses to check out around Metro Detroit.

Stories you missed this week

Events around town this weekend

Housekeeping 🧹

Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We’d love your feedback. We also offer several other newsletters that probably cater to at least one of your interests -- unless you’re only interested in radiators. We don’t have one for radiators. Sorry.

- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Let's Link 🔗

Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic. We’re always working to keep you updated on the stories that matter most to you. We also like to have some fun along the way.