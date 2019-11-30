Where to shop for Small Business Saturday | What you missed this week
A look at stories you may have missed this week -- and a look at what's happening around town.
Happy Saturday! The weekend edition of this newsletter will be a bit different from the normal Monday through Friday version. On Saturdays, I'll take a look some of my top picks from the last week, and highlight some of the events going on around Metro Detroit. Enjoy!
I hope you had a great holiday week. Today is Small Business Saturday -- a day to shop local for your holiday rush. We’ve compiled a list of local businesses to check out around Metro Detroit.
Stories you missed this week
- Man plans to pay off student loans after winning $500K on scratch off: The holiday season kicked off a little early for a Jackson County man!
- MDOT: Incorrect concrete mix used for portion of I-75 construction project: Contractor paving crews will have to remove and replace some of the new I-75 concrete in Oakland County because an inspection revealed the incorrect concrete mix was used on portions of the new pavement.
- Residents dealing with loud noises from trains idling for days in Bloomfield Hills: Trains have been idling on about three miles of tracks, from Opdyke and Kensington roads to almost 12 Mile Road.
- 10 most dangerous Michigan roads for winter driving: Michigan is the most dangerous state for winter driving in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Events around town this weekend
- Michigan vs. Ohio State at The Big House: It’s the annual rivalry game -- Go Blue! If you’re looking for a place to watch the game, check out Beacon Park. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Nutcracker at Detroit Opera House: The event features live accompaniment from the Michigan Opera Theatre Orchestra as well as complimentary children’s activities before the performance at during intermission.
- Holiday Markets 2019 at Eastern Market: The Sunday Holiday Markets kick off and will run through December at Eastern Market in Detroit.
- Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo: The Detroit Zoo will light up the night again this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display.
