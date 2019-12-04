Listen to the first episode of our new Hoffa series

Hi Listener,

This week, we released episode 1 of our new Hoffa series. To understand his life and death, we travel back to his humble beginnings, where a tyrannical foreman at Kroger sets a young Hoffa in motion. From there, an early meeting with some notorious Detroit mobsters redirects Hoffa’s path.

In this week’s bonus episode, we talk with Hoffa expert Scott Burnstein about the new Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman, which features Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. And then host Steve Garagiola talks to us producers about what it’s been like to try podcasting for the first time.

We're really excited for you to dig into this season, and we're indebted to the many historians and journalists who helped us understand Hoffa's life in a deeper way.

Shattered is the WDIV and Graham Media Group produced true-crime podcast soon launching its 4th season in December.

The first three seasons of “Shattered” have garnered nearly 3.5 million downloads with audiences from 170 countries. Season 1 investigates the 2010 disappearance of three brothers in Morenci, Michigan. Their father said he gave the brothers to an underground organization. Seven years later, the boys’ whereabouts is not known. Season 2 takes listeners through the life of Richard Wershe, Jr., aka “White Boy Rick,” the youngest ever FBI informant turned drug dealer. Season 3 investigates the heartbreaking and riveting story about Michigan’s Oakland County Child Killer case that is still unsolved 40 years later.

