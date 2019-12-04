37ºF

🏈 Where’s Michigan going bowling? 🎳

Where is Michigan football heading for a bowl game?

It could be against a powerhouse like Alabama or an old rival in USC.

After the final College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, the bowl picture started to become more clear. Michigan will head to the Citrus Bowl, Holiday Bowl or Gator Bowl and play an SEC or Pac-12 opponent.

Would you like to see a Michigan-Alabama Citrus Bowl? What about Auburn? Maybe you find a date with USC in San Diego more appealing?

Those three destinations offer Michigan potential match-ups with 10 different opponents.

I broke down every possibility in detail, check it out here.

🏀 It’s basketball season, too

As one season ends, another begins.

Michigan’s basketball team rose to No. 4 in the country this week before suffering its first loss to Louisville. But it’s no big deal. Louisville is No. 1 in the country. It’s OK to lose there.

Juwan Howard’s team is no fluke. You don’t just beat North Carolina and Gonzaga by 27 combined points. But now it’s’ time to earn a spot among the elite.

Michigan’s next three games:

🐤 Iowa

🔸 Illinois

🦆 No. 13 Oregon

Now that’s an opportunity to earn your stripes!

