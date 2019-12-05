A look ahead: What’s on tap this week in Metro Detroit

What's on tap this week around Southeast Michigan.

Happy Sunday! Our weekend edition of this newsletter will be a bit different from the normal Monday through Friday version. On Sundays, I'll try my best to get you ready for the week ahead. Let's take a look at what to keep an eye on this week.

Up Next

Buddy’s Pizza opens in Downtown Detroit: The first Downtown Detroit Buddy’s Pizza location will open Dec. 11. The pizzeria is at 1565 Broadway Street.

New DIA exhibit opens: The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) invites visitors to experience an exhibition that explores how science and technology is used to learn about art, focused on one of the DIA’s most iconic European paintings. “Bruegel’s The Wedding Dance Revealed” will be open from December 14, 2019-August 30, 2020.

Holiday Ice Festival in Ferndale: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time again for Downtown Ferndale’s annual Holiday Ice Festival, Saturday, December 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live holiday family stage spectacular to the Fox Theatre on Friday night.

Lions vs. Buccaneers: Detroit will return home to face Tampa Bay on Sunday. I’m sure you’re all very excited!

Housekeeping 🧹

Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We’d love your feedback. We also offer several other newsletters that probably cater to at least one of your interests -- unless you’re only interested in spaghetti. We don’t have one for spaghetti. Sorry.

- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Let's Link 🔗

Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic. We’re always working to keep you updated on the stories that matter most to you. We also like to have some fun along the way.