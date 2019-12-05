Stories you missed this week | What to do this weekend
A look at stories you may have missed this week -- and a look at what's happening around town.
Happy Saturday! The weekend edition of this newsletter will be a bit different from the normal Monday through Friday version. On Saturdays, I'll take a look some of my top picks from the last week, and highlight some of the events going on around Metro Detroit. Enjoy!
Stories you missed this week
- Kid Rock’s Detroit restaurant closing in April: Kid Rock is speaking out after news broke that Olympia Development will not be renewing his lease for his Made in Detroit restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena.
- Wayne County man wins $2M on scratch off ticket: “I said to my wife: ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ and showed her the ticket. Holding the winning ticket makes me feel like I’m in a dream.”
- Chelios says Babcock caused Franzen to have nervous breakdown on Red Wings bench: Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios is chiming in on the anti-Mike Babcock chatter.
- Jimmy Hoffa’s former personal driver dishes on mob boss run-ins, ominous talks, disappearance: Marvin “The Weasel” Elkind, Jimmy Hoffa’s old personal driver, spoke with Local 4 about run-ins with mob bosses, conversations he wished he’d never heard and his front-row seat to one of the biggest mysteries in American history.
- 19 people rescued from snowed-in home in Northern Michigan: Authorities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have rescued 19 members of a family who became marooned in a snowed-in cabin after a weekend blizzard swept the area.
Events around town this weekend
- Noel Night 2019: The 47th annual Noel Night is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, with over 110 participating venues, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Michigan Science Center, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Historical Museum, Wayne State University and the College for Creative Studies, along with the area’s historic churches, galleries, unique shops, nonprofit organizations, other arts, cultural and educational institutions, restaurants, bars and breweries, to name just a few.
- Detroit Urban Craft Fair 2019: Running all weekend, Handmade Detroit will bring Michigan’s largest and longest-running indie craft fair back to the Masonic Temple. You’ll find more than 100 juried vendors, selling a wide variety of unique holiday gifts.
- Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village: Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warming bonfires and the sounds of carolers, fiddlers, sleigh bells and bustling yuletide activity during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village.
- 2019 Kris Kringle Market in Rochester: The 12th annual Kris Kringle Market is a European style, open-air market featuring fresh greens & wreaths, handcrafted gifts and specialty foods for the holiday.
- All-Star Comedy Festival at Fox Theatre: All-Star Comedy Festival featuring comedians Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, Kountry Wayne, D.C. Young Fly and Chico Bean will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday.
Housekeeping 🧹
Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We'd love your feedback.
- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)
Let's Link 🔗
Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic.
