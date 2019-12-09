Stories behind 3 very useful inventions in human history

You know who invented the computer and peanut butter. But there are some inventions that we use every single day -- and we take them for granted.

The earliest human inventions included stone tools, fire, boats, spears, glue, clothing and other items that we still use today.

Many know the stories behind some of the most famous inventions, like the wheel, the automobile, the engine, the light bulb and the computer. But what about those every day inventions that we don’t normally think about? The ones that we, perhaps, take for granted?

Refrigeration

When was it invented: 1755 Who invented it: William Cullen

How was it invented: Cullen, a Scottish professor, designed a small refrigeration machine in 1755, using a pump to create a partial vacuum over a container of diethyl ether, which then boiled, absorbing heat from the surrounding air. At the time, it had no practical use and Cullen never found a use for his invention.

It wasn’t until 1805, when US inventor Oliver Evans designed the first refrigeration machine that didn’t use liquid and instead used vapor to cool.

In 1834, Jacob Parkins built the first machine for practical refrigeration, becoming the first to hold a patent for the invention. Because of this, he’s often considered the father of the refrigerator.

Toothbrush

When was it invented: Boar bristles in 1498, modern day nylon tooth brush in 1938. Who invented it: DuPont

How was it invented: The toothbrush as we know it today was not invented until 1938. However, early forms of the toothbrush have been in existence since 3000 BC. Ancient civilizations used a "chew stick," which was a thin twig with a frayed end. These 'chew sticks' were rubbed against the teeth.

The bristle toothbrush, similar to the type used today, was not invented until 1498 in China. The bristles were actually the stiff, coarse hairs taken from the back of a hog’s neck and attached to handles made of bone or bamboo.

Boar bristles were used until 1938, when nylon bristles were introduced by Dupont de Nemours. The first nylon toothbrush was called Doctor West's Miracle Toothbrush. Later, Americans were influenced by the disciplined hygiene habits of soldiers from World War II. They became increasingly concerned with the practice of good oral hygiene and quickly adopted the nylon toothbrush.

Below is a photo of a horsehair toothbrush said to be used by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Headphones

When was it invented: 1910 Who invented it: Nathaniel Baldwin

How was it invented: Nathaniel Baldwin was workinh at a hydroelectric plant in Utah, where he experimented with sound amplification using compressed air.

Baldwin used an ideea for a telephonic feature to invent a more sensitive telephonic receiver in 1910 and later sold versions on a contract to the U.S. Navy.

In 1910, a letter written in purple ink on blue and pink paper came to the U.S. Navy from Baldwin, whose missive arrived with a pair of prototype telephone headsets offered for military testing. While the request wasn’t immediately taken seriously, the headphones were eventually tested and found to be a drastic improvement over the model then being used by Naval radio operators.

The Navy placed an order for Baldwin’s headphones, only to learn that Baldwin was building them in his kitchen and could only produce 10 at a time. Wireless Specialty Apparatus Co. ended up partnering with Baldwin to manufacture the headphones.

Later, in 1957, EMI would release the first commercial stereo headphones.

