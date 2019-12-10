Comrie starting tonight against former team 🥅

Eric Comrie will start in net tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, the team that drafted him back in 2013.

The 24-year-old goalie made his Red Wings debut Saturday night when he played about 8 minutes in relief of Jonathan Bernier in the 3rd period against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Comrie saved all four shots he faced at the end of the game. 👏

Remember, the Jets signed Comrie to a two-year contract in September, just weeks before he was placed on waivers. The Arizona Coyotes claimed him and eventually traded him to the Red Wings in exchange for defensive prospect Vili Saarijarvi.

I wrote everything you need to know about his situation right here in the astutely named piece “A closer look at Eric Comrie, new Red Wings goalie." If you haven’t read that by now, well, shame on you.

And so he gets the nod against his former team. This is cool, and at least an intriguing storyline for a Red Wings team that’s on an 11-game (ELEVEN GAMES) skid. It’s something to watch for. You have a hungry goalie looking to prove his worth in the NHL as he goes up against the roster he could not earn a permanent spot on for the past five years.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. tonight in Winnipeg.

Can Zadina finally score? 🚨

Filip Zadina has played in six games with the Red Wings this season. He has two assists and, despite a bunch of really nice chances, he has zero goals. I would expect that to change soon, especially if he starts seeing a little bit more ice time on the second line. He is seeing about 11 to 13 minutes a night.

I hope he doesn’t get sent down to Grand Rapids when Anthony Mantha returns from injury. Zadina looks ready to play in the NHL, much more prepared than he did during his time up last year. His advanced stats are decent and he has shown a good understanding of how quickly the league moves.

Put. The. Puck. In. The. Net. 🏒➡️🥅🚨🤗

BTW: Bowey clears, Daley and Abdelkader are back, AA is hurt? 🤔

Defenseman Madison Bowey has been assigned to the Griffins after he cleared waivers today. That made room for veteran defenseman Trevor Daley to rejoin the lineup.

Daley hasn’t played since Nov. 2. He was kind of non-existent in the 11 games he did play at the start of this season. That could be a good thing, perhaps. Sometimes the best game for a veteran d-man is a quiet one.

Justin Abdelkader hasn’t played since Nov. 10. He has 3 assists in 16 games this season. I don’t know what to think about him anymore. Either he’s on this team healthy and is banging bodies on the 4th line, or his career is over. I’m over him, and I suspect a lot of you are, too. He’s kind of part of the problem, sorry to say. He seems like a nice guy, and a popular teammate, but his career appears to be done.

Finally, Andreas Athanasiou, who is struggling with just 5 goals through 29 games, is apparently injured or sick, or whatever. He’s not playing against the Jets. I wish him well, and when he does return ... 🏒➡️🥅🚨🤗

Real quick: I wrote this little piece today about the 10 worst seasons in Red Wings history. Take a look, if you dare. Let me know if you remember any of those.

-- Dave 😎👍 | dbartkowiak@wdiv.com 📭