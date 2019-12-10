How Detroit’s major sports teams got their nicknames

Red Wings. Pistons. You know the names -- but do you know the stories behind them?

Grapevine 🍇

Good morning! Happy Wednesday. It’s going to be super chilly today with some snow showers in the area. Here are a few things to know about today:

Buddy’s Pizza opens in Downtown Detroit : The first downtown location for the famous Detroit-style pizza spot will open today on Broadway Street. We’ll be there with the latest pizza news.

Cedar Point 2020: The Ohio (ugh!) amusement park will announce details for its 2020 season, an anniversary event for the park. They announced the new The Ohio (ugh!) amusement park will announce details for its 2020 season, an anniversary event for the park. They announced the new Gold Pass already , which is already a huge hit. We’ll have all the details after they big announcement later today.

Sports betting, online gambling in Michigan: Michigan would legalize sports betting and internet gambling under bills approved Tuesday by a legislative panel, as lawmakers worked to send the measures to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by week’s end.

Morning Musings 🤔

I’m a huge Detroit sports fan. But times like this are tough. We need a winning team -- and soon.

The Detroit Red Wings are rebuilding with Steve Yzerman now at the helm. That’s gives me some hope.

The Detroit Pistons have been stuck in mediocrity for about a decade now, so that’s not a very fun watch.

The Detroit Tigers are in what seems like a never-ending rebuild, losing 114 games last year. Though, GM Al Avila says we’ve hit rock bottom.

And the Detroit Lions are -- the Detroit Lions.

Nowhere to go but up from here, right?

- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Morning Dive 🏊

You know the names of our major Detroit sports teams, but do you know the history behind them? Here’s a look at the origins of the names we love to hate, and hate to love, depending on the season.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit’s hockey team, which is now known as the Detroit Red Wings, started as the Detroit Cougars on September 25, 1926. The Cougars were originally from Victoria, British Columbia. In 1930, they became the Detroit Falcons.

Canadian-American businessman James Norris bought the club in 1932 -- and one of his first decisions was to rename the team to the Red Wings. This was a nod to the Montreal “Winged Wheelers,” which was the nickname of the hockey club Norris played for in Canada. The winged wheel was selected as their logo to honor Detroit’s booming automobile industry.

(Pssst. We have a Red Wings Newsletter. Sign up for it here)

11 Stanley Cups later -- the Red Wings are one of the most popular sports brands in America. Even Tupac thought so.

Detroit Pistons

The franchise was founded in Fort Wayne, Ind., as the Fort Wayne Zollner Pistons, a National Basketball League (NBL) team. Owner Fred Zollner ran a foundry that manufactured pistons primarily for car, truck and locomotive engines.

In 1948, the team dropped "Zollner" from the name and became the Fort Wayne Pistons, competing in the Basketball Association of America. In 1949, Fred Zollner brokered the formation of the National Basketball Association from the BAA and the NBL at his kitchen table.

Though the Pistons enjoyed a solid local following, their city’s small size made it difficult for them to be profitable. In 1957, Zollner moved the team to Detroit, a much larger city that hadn’t seen professional basketball in a decade. When the team relocated to the Motor City, the name Pistons was still appropriate in the nation’s automobile capital.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit’s original minor league team was named the Wolverines, although many referred to the team as the Tigers, the nickname for the members of Michigan’s oldest military unit, the 425th National Guard infantry regiment, which fought in the Spanish-American War and Civil War.

When Detroit joined the American League in 1901, they received permission from the regiment to use Tigers as their official team name. Read more about the regiment, also known as the Detroit Light Guard, here.

Detroit Lions

Detroit’s professional football team first formed in 1929 as the Portsmouth Spartans of Portsmouth, Ohio.

The Lions name was chosen by George A. Richards, the Detroit radio executive who purchased the Portsmouth Spartans and moved the team to Detroit in 1934. “The lion is monarch of the jungle,” a team spokesperson said, “and we hope to be the monarch of the league.”

Some believe it was inspired by the Detroit Tigers, who had won the AL pennant that year.

Housekeeping 🧹

Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We’d love your feedback. We also offer several other newsletters that probably cater to at least one of your interests -- unless you’re only interested in fedoras. We don’t have one for fedoras. Sorry.

- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Let’s Link 🔗

Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic. We’re always working to keep you updated on the stories that matter most to you. We also like to have some fun along the way.