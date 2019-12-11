💰 Online gambling, sports betting in Michigan: How it’ll work

Online gambling and sports betting is coming to Michigan - and soon.

Michigan will soon join 19 other states in allowing sports betting -- and online gambling.

The legislation moving through the Michigan Legislature will legalize sports betting, internet gambling in the near future. The bills reflect a compromise with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after lawmakers agreed to a higher tax on i-gambling than was initially proposed.

Here’s a look at how it’ll work -- and when (Thanks to the Associated Press for the breakdown):

When will sports betting start?

It is unclear. Casinos will need a license from state regulators who will be writing rules. Some lawmakers had hoped sports wagering could start by the Super Bowl, in early February. Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., an East Lansing Democrat, doubted it could begin by then but said the NCAA basketball tournament, which starts in mid-March, is a realistic goal. A spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board declined to comment until the bills are on the governor’s desk.

How much revenue will it generate?

Casinos that open physical or online sports books will pay an 8.4% tax on receipts after winnings are paid out. Those offering online games like poker will pay a tax of between 20% and 28%, depending on their amount of adjusted gross receipts.

Projecting i-gambling revenues is difficult because of the potential “substitution effect” — people who play the Lottery online migrating to poker and other internet games offered by the casinos — and a range of other complicating factors. The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency projects that if gambling activity rises by 5%, it would generate nearly $18 million in new taxes or similar tribal payments.

Who benefits the most?

Much of that money, up to $14 million, would go to the state’s school aid fund, which covers public schools.

That would equate to nearly $10 per student. Some, $4 million a year, would be earmarked to a state fund that compensates first responders for lost wages and medical benefits if they get cancer from fighting fires.

Why allow it?

Supporters said gamblers already are betting on sports and gambling online through illegal bookies or non-U.S. websites. “Frankly you don’t even know if you’re getting your money back if you win,” Hertel said. Legalizing sports and i-gambling will protect consumers and generate new tax revenue for local and state governments, they said.

