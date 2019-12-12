4Frenzy Winter 2020 begins + Fall Spotlights

The 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards featured a lot of talented students, and we’ve featured some stand-out nominees and winners in our Spotlight articles. Check them out organized by school below!

Exciting announcement!

Now that the winter sports season has begun, we’re coming up on the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards 2020!

The contest will feature: basketball, hockey, ski, boys swim, wrestling, competitive cheer, figure skating, bowling, gymnastics, performing arts, clubs, and unsung heroes.

If you know anyone who deserves an award for their performance in any of these categories, make sure to enter by simply adding their name and school HERE now!

4Frenzy Fall Spotlight Articles:

Birmingham Groves: Elleana Chalifoux Swim

Clintondale High School: Ra’Quan Hudson - Football, Chania Johnson - Spirit Squad, Traniece Gayden - Yearbook , Key Club

Dakota High School: Makayla Happell - Swim

De La Salle: Peyton Ross - Cross country

Edsel Ford: Devin Flum - Tennis

Eisenhower: Tommy Gardini - Football

Fitzgerald: Kandi White - Art Club

Henry Ford II: Gianna Sager - Volleyball, Kelly Bartlett - Volleyball, Alexis Strickland - Volleyball, Antonia Nunnery - Volleyball, Jeremy Taras - Football & Soccer & Unsung Hero, Joshua Byers - Football, Amber Hardy - Volleyball

L’Anse Creuse North: Seth Locklear - Soccer, Quincy Green - Football

Mercy: Riley Hollis - Field Hockey, Elizabeth Chevalier - Field Hockey, Gabrielle Micallef - Field Hockey, Grace Fadool - Field Hockey, Julia Rea - Field Hockey

Mt. Clemen’s: Sam Joseph - Football

Northville: Emily Roden - Swim, Chris Gruschow - Tennis

Oak Park: Tremayne Oliver - Football

Regina High School: Charlotte Thiabault - Golf, Lauren Graham - Golf, Heather Broski - Volleyball, Olivia Huttenlocher - Swim

Shrine Catholic: Kevin Wright - Soccer, Faith Luddy - Coach, Ethan Warren - Cross Country

St. Catherine: Madison Wasen - Field Hockey

If you think you or anyone you know (4Frenzy participants only) deserves the Spotlight, contact 4Frenzy by emailing 4Frenzy@wdiv.com

New Spotlights will be written on 4Frenzy Winter nominees, so be sure to nominate those who deserve to be featured.