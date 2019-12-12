Big Ford recall | $100K scam in Troy | Peek inside Amazon 📦

Hi everyone,

It’s so cold in the D. I’m not a fan of cold. I can handle the snow, but the cold is not my friend.

The other problem is my daughter doesn’t like to wear a coat. She is fine with a hat and gloves (as you can see in this picture), but screams when I put a coat on her. Suggestions? Let me know.

Have you started your holiday shopping? If you’re like many, you probably did a bit of shopping on Amazon.

This week our cameras took you inside a local Amazon Fulfillment Center, showing you how your gifts get from the web to your front door.

It was a very cool and eye-opening peek inside. I had no idea these centers house every single Prime item inside! We actually have four of these centers in Michigan already.

We have a happy update this week too! Do you remember the driveway dilemma story? It was crazy. A city contractor doing road work put a curb across a Detroit man’s driveway.

Yes, a curb. He couldn’t get in or out of his driveway.

The city knew a big mistake had been made and thankfully were quick to fix this problem. We love it when we can solve problems like these for people who feel like they can’t get the help they need.

I hope you all stay warm this weekend. We have the WDIV Children’s Party coming up. I’ll let you know how my daughter handles seeing Santa in real life. Wish us luck!

- Hank Winchester | @HelpMeHank

Ford announced a recall for more than 262,000 pickups, but here’s the good news: We’ve seen vehicle recalls over issues like brakes not working or the steering going out while someone is driving -- and this isn’t that!

But the tailgates can unexpectedly open, which isn’t good either!

Apparently, with these electric latches, water can get inside the electrical wiring and cause a circuit to short. That will then release the latch.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. Owners will be notified by mail during the week of January 20th, but your dealership should be able to fix them now.

Unfortunately, this time of year we also see scams, and boy, did we see serious scams in Troy. Some victims lost as much as $100,000, which is why police worked with us to put out a warning.

Bottom line, if someone make a threat to you over the phone or requires payment for a product or service with a gift card… it is likely a scam.

Deal of the Week

Walmart has major deals happening online. Up to 40% off on tech items like televisions and up to 60% off of toys.

Best Buy is also holding its 12 Days of Deals.

Today, big discounts on “Gifts for Foodies” like blenders and kitchen mixers.