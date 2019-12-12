Tati wants to see you here

Live In The D – Tati Amare: Everyone knows that I’m a HUGE fan of the Detroit Youth Choir (aka the DYC) and was a shameless supporter while they were competing on America’s Got Talent. When they first hit the stage, I was totally blown away by the talent on display. So talented, so young and disciplined, enough to put together such an amazing performance. Now, I know here in Detroit there are a ton of incredibly talented musicians, but these kids are truly exceptional.

When I met some of the group and their director, Anthony White, at our homecoming celebration after they returned from Los Angeles, I was even more impressed with the warmth and love they had for each other. This must be part of what’s conveyed when they sing.

I’m honored to be the host for the DYC’s tribute to Hezekia Walker at Triumph Church this Sunday, December 17th.

I can’t wait to see them (or should I say hear them?) bring the house down, again.

Here’s what Jason and Tati are talking about today

💵 You can bet on it. No, really, now you can. Sports betting and internet gambling in Michigan will be legal after a signature from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

🎓 Imagine all that student loan just being wiped away. It’s not a fairy tale. One university is going to clear out more than $140 million in student loan debt.

🥧 Brownies, apple pie, Sanders bumpy cake, ice cream. Have a craving yet? Pick your favorite dessert in the Best Dessert Bracket. Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Ready to go on a flavor tour?

PAO Detroit

🍜 There is a new restaurant in Detroit that’s ready to take you on a tour of Asian flavors. Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, are the inspiration for the Pan-Asian dishes at PAO Detroit. The plates look like works of art and it’s all inspired by their location downtown that used to be an historic theater built in the 1920′s. Stop by with us tomorrow at 10 a.m. when we Dine In The D on Live In The D.

Check out some other restaurants where we’ve gone to Dine In The D on Asian cuisine:

Did you see this?

🍬 Wait, what?! There’s only 13 days until Christmas morning. That means it’s time to wrap up that shopping list, and one place you can shop local is at the Holiday Markets at Eastern Market. We checked out one homegrown business you’ll see at the market and it’s sure to sweeten your holidays.

🍕 Don’t act like you don’t know what Detroit style pizza is. We’ve been eating it for years, and it all started with Buddy’s. Now the famous pizzeria has opened it’s newest location in the heart of the city. They’ll have their classic pizzas, but that’s not all.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Corktown Aglow

🗓️ Holly Dickens Festival

🗓️ Ponyride Maker’s Market

🗓️ Youth Choir Christmas Festival

🗓️ Belle Isle Holiday Stroll

Throwback Thursday

🎄 What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Perhaps it involves a leg lamp, or the “Wet Bandits”, or a ringing bell on a Christmas tree. We caught up with a metro Detroit resident that you won’t recognize now, but you’ll definitely recognize the classic Christmas movie she was in.

Watch Live In The D weekdays at 10am!