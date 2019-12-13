A look ahead: What’s on tap this week in Metro Detroit
What's on tap this week around Southeast Michigan.
Happy Sunday! We could see some snow showers today, but nothing to worry about. Let’s take a look at what to keep an eye on this week.
Up Next
- Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and members of the Wayne County Dispute Resolution Center will announce a new diversion program for juvenile offenders on Monday. We’ll have live coverage on ClickOnDetroit.
- Emagine to open largest CinemaScope screen in Canton Township: The Super EMax CinemaScope screen will measure 94 feet wide and will debut on Dec. 19.
- Home Alone in Concert at DSO: Enjoy one of the most beloved holiday films of all time projected on a giant screen in stunning High Definition, accompanied by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra!
- 9th Annual Menorah in the D: Presented by The Shul MI in partnership with Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit and The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Happening at Campus Martius Park on Saturday at 4:30.
Housekeeping 🧹
Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We’d love your feedback. We also offer several other newsletters that probably cater to at least one of your interests -- unless you’re only interested in lobsters. We don’t have one for lobsters. Sorry.
- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)
Let's Link 🔗
Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic. We’re always working to keep you updated on the stories that matter most to you. We also like to have some fun along the way.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.