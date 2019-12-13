↔️ Kaski traded faster than you can say ...

... the Red Wings won a hockey game! 😮 🎉 🥳

And I’ll address that in a moment, but first we need to talk about Steve Yzerman and his latest trade.

When Yzerman became Detroit’s general manager this past spring, one of his first moves was signing Finnish defenseman Oliwer Kaski.

Kaski, 23, had been tearing it up in SM-liiga, or the Finnish Elite League, Finland’s top pro hockey league. The defenseman scored 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 59 games played with the Lahti Pelicans.

It was rumored several NHL GM’s were interested in bringing over Kaski, a righthanded d-man putting up forward-like numbers in Finland’s top league. He was undrafted by NHL teams, but soon they were lining up for a chance to sign him.

It seemed like Kaski would get a chance with the Red Wings, but he didn’t even make the roster out of training camp. He played 19 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins (2G, 3A) and never got the call up to the NHL squad.

Apparently Yzerman had seen enough and decided to ship him out for Kyle Wood, a 23-year-old defenseman playing for the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate in Charlotte. Like Kaski, Wood has never played a game in the NHL. He has been playing around the AHL since 2015.

Wood originally was drafted by Colorado in 2013, 84th overall in the 3rd round. He has been traded by four NHL teams now -- Colorado to Arizona, Arizona to San Jose, San Jose to Carolina, and Carolina to Detroit. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Wood has considerable size. He also shoots right.

If anything, Yzerman traded Kaski for more size on the blue line. Or maybe Kaski wanted out? I don’t know, you decide. Maybe Yzerman realized his miss and decided to cut ties sooner than later.

I won’t sit here and tell you I know anything about either player’s performance at the AHL level, especially since Kaski has only played 19 games of professional hockey in North America. I will say it feels like something more than some kind of tinkering for the future. It feels like this is one of those cases where a player doesn’t fit, for whatever reason, and the organization decides to move him.

As for Wood, who knows if he has any chance of playing for the Red Wings this season. Detroit has had 11 different defenseman rotate through the lineup, so why not Wood?

One thing is certain: Steve Yzerman is not afraid to make a trade. Players be warned.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 last night and all I could think was, “Hey, this will be terrible to watch how they lose 6-2.” But they didn’t. They actually held on and won, 5-2!

Wow, pigs do fly! Even a blind squirrel finds a nut, etc. etc.

The poor Winnipeg Jets were the chosen ones who had to play them back-to-back. The Red Wings finally had a few bounces go their way, Filip Hronek scored a gorgeous 200-foot open netter, and that awful month-long losing streak is over, making way for ... another one? Hopefully not.

Fabbri remains hot 🔥, Zadina is burgeoning 🌷

Robby Fabrri remains flaming hot. He scored another two goals last night and now has 15 points in 16 games.

Filip Zadina, meanwhile, is burgeoning right before our eyes. He scored a very timely goal on the power play to put the Red Wings up 4-2 near the end of the 2nd period. He had already assisted on both Fabbri goals.

This is nice. I’m not going to get overly excited, but this is nice.

Let’s enjoy the little things.

- Dave 👍😎 | dbartkowiak@wdiv.com 📧