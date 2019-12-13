Stories you missed this week | What to do this weekend
- Man thinks he may be D’Wan Sims: A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police.
- Oakland County woman wins $300K: An Oakland County woman couldn’t stop screaming: “We’re rich!” after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Merry Multiplier instant game.
- Cedar Point reveals plans for 150th anniversary: The Ohio (booo!) amusement park offered some details on new rides, attractions and passes for the 2020 season.
- Former Local 4 reporter works to shed light on breast implant illness: A former Local 4 News reporter is sharing the story of how her breast implants made her chronically ill and how she fought to get to her doctors to realize what was happening.
- Nearly 40 Michigan businesses fined for violating wage, child labor laws: Nearly 40 Michigan businesses violated wage and child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD).
- 4th Annual Corktown Aglow: Stop by Corktown on Saturday for heaps of holiday fun and family friendly festivities throughout the neighborhood including time with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony.
- Santa at the Fisher: Santa’s first stop this season will be at the Fisher Building for visits and a free photo opportunity! Kids, family and friends are invited to meet Santa, enjoy the holiday decor, and shop for everyone on their list!
- Ponyride Maker’s Market: Come hang out with us at the Annual Ponyride Holiday Maker’s Market! Shop from a hand selected group of Detroit based makers at The Holiday Maker’s Market hosted at Grand On River.
- Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village: Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warming bonfires and the sounds of carolers, fiddlers, sleigh bells and bustling yuletide activity during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village.
- Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It’s meaningless December football at Ford Field, if you’re interested.
