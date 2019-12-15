Olympia: A look back at the historic Detroit stadium

40 years ago, the Red Wings played their last game at the historic Olympia Stadium.

Grapevine 🍇

Good morning! Happy Monday. It’s the last week before Christmas! Here are a few things to know about this morning:

Weather : Monday afternoon has a chance of scattered snow showers and flurries . Any accumulations will be light; a trace to an inch or a bit more.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and members of the Wayne County Dispute Resolution Center will announce a new diversion program for juvenile offenders on Monday. We’ll have live coverage on ClickOnDetroit.

CDC: 1,300 Americans have died from flu this season : The CDC says 10 of the victims were children. Health officials say 2.6 million people have contracted the flu so far.

Morning Dive 🏊

If you read this newsletter often, you know we love to look back at historical events. We have a rich sports history of Detroit, so many of these moments are rooted in athletics.

40 years ago on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings played their final game at Olympia Stadium. My colleague and author of the Red Wings Newsletter, Dave Bartkowiak, takes a look back at the historic venue:

A look back at Olympia Stadium

On Dec. 15, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings faced the Quebec Nordiques in what was the final hockey game played at Olympia Stadium.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie. The Red Wings played their next four games on the road that season before returning home on Dec. 27 to host the St. Louis Blues at the brand-new Joe Louis Arena.

“The Joe” would be the team’s home for the rest of that season and for the next 37 years until they moved to Little Caesars Arena in 2017.

Olympia Stadium was situated at the corner of Grand River and McGraw avenues, which is now an Army National Guard site. It was constructed in 1927 and officially opened Oct. 15, 1927.

According to HistoricDetroit.org, the stadium was first planned as a hockey arena at a cost of $600,000.

“But city leaders soon stepped in with the vision of a far more ambitious project. The Detroit Convention Bureau was pushing Detroit’s rise as an important convention city, and the city’s Board of Commerce started lobbying for a way to accommodate these huge crowds. Working with the Olympia’s builders, the plan was expanded to a $2.5 million project ($33 million today, when adjusted for inflation),” according to Historic Detroit.

At its peak, and after an addition to the building, Olympia seated more than 13,000. The arena would host numerous NHL All Star games and big concerts like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Elvis Presley. It also became a destination for major boxing events, seeing the likes of Jake LaMotta and Sugar Ray Robinson. The Detroit Pistons also briefly called Olympia home between 1957 and 1961.

But Olympia was the Red Wings’ home, first and foremost. The Original Six franchise brought the best hockey players Canada and the U.S. had to offer for decades. Gordie Howe, Maurice “The Rocket” Richard, Bobby Orr, Bobby Hull, Phil Esposito, and a long list of hockey greats played on the historic ice at Olympia.

The Red Wings were dominant for years while calling “The Old Red Barn” their home, winning the Stanley Cup a handful of times with “The Production” line and legendary players like Howe, Terry Sawchuk, Red Kelly and Ted Lindsay.

Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe and Bill Gadsby (left) on ice before game vs Montreal Canadiens at Olympia Stadium. (Photo by Tony Triolo /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

READ ON: More photos of Olympia and a look at the move to Joe Louis Arena.

Housekeeping 🧹

Hey, if you like this newsletter, let us know. We’d love your feedback. We also offer several other newsletters that probably cater to at least one of your interests -- unless you’re only interested in pucks. We don’t have one for pucks. Sorry.

- Ken Haddad (Have something to say or a topic idea? Contact me: Email | Twitter)

Let’s Link 🔗

Be sure to check in with ClickOnDetroit throughout the day for the latest news, weather and traffic. We’re always working to keep you updated on the stories that matter most to you. We also like to have some fun along the way.