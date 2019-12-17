Hoffa vs. Kennedy: A look at the ‘blood feud’ in newest episode

Hi Listener,

Episode 3 of Shattered: Hoffa is out now! We go deep into what became known as the ‘Blood Feud’ between Hoffa and Bobby Kennedy. In some ways their relationship was simple. Hoffa saw RFK as a spoiled rich kid. Kennedy saw Hoffa as a racketeering outlaw. Their hatred for each other would be on full display for the entire country to see. But it’s possible none of it would have happened had it not been for an acid attack on a labor columnist named Victor Reisel. It’s all there in Episode 3. (BTW, here’s an interview William F. Buckly did with Reisel 10 years after the acid attack).

Shattered Plus

But wait, there’s more! If you want a sneak peek at where the rest of the season is heading, consider signing up for Shattered Plus, where you get a bonus episode to go along with every regular episode of the season.

This week’s bonus episode takes you inside a private event we held at Andiamo restaurant, which used to be the Machus Red Fox, which you might know as the place Hoffa was last seen in 1975.

At our event, host Steve Garagiola has a really lively talk with former Assistant US Attorney, Keith Corbett, and true-crime author, Scott Burnstein about what they think happened to Hoffa and why his body was never found.

By becoming a Shattered Plus, you're supporting future seasons of our show, which take thousands of hours to make. Thank you!

Be in touch with us on our Facebook and Instagram channels! Let us know what you think of the season so far. Talk to you soon.

- Team Shattered

Connect with us 💻

Follow Shattered on social for the latest updates!

The first three seasons of “Shattered” have garnered nearly 3.5 million downloads with audiences from 170 countries. Season 1 investigates the 2010 disappearance of three brothers in Morenci, Michigan. Their father said he gave the brothers to an underground organization. Seven years later, the boys’ whereabouts is not known. Season 2 takes listeners through the life of Richard Wershe, Jr., aka “White Boy Rick,” the youngest ever FBI informant turned drug dealer. Season 3 investigates the heartbreaking and riveting story about Michigan’s Oakland County Child Killer case that is still unsolved 40 years later.

All three seasons are available wherever you listen to podcasts.