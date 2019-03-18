Presidential hopefuls visit Michigan

DETROIT - Voters are getting a jump on learning who the candiates are in the 2020 presidential election.

Two Democratic presidential candidates campaigned in Michigan on Monday.

Beto O'Rourke, a businessman and former Texas congressman, made three stops in Metro Detroit today.

Related: Democratic presidential candidates to campaign in Michigan today

O'Rourke officially announced his candidacy for president Thursday through a video filmed in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, was in Auburn Hills this afternoon to tape a town hall forum.

"I just think the problem is there are so many candiates. They have to do something to stick out, so I wish them all the best on trying to find an avenue. Personally I don’t know much about her myself. That is why I am here, to hear what she has to say," said a voter, who stood in a long line to see Gillibrand.

Sixteen democrats are running for president and several others are expected to enter the race.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced he will be campaigning in Grand Rapids on March 28.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.