2018 Michigan General Election voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 8

DETROIT - The last day to register to vote in the 2018 Michigan General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The election is now just a month away on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Here's how to register to vote:

To register to vote, you must be all of the following:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old by Election Day

A resident of Michigan

A resident of the city or township where you are applying to register to vote.

If you want to check to see if you are registered, visit www.Michigan.gov/vote.

If you are not registered yet, fill out this form: State of Michigan Voter Registration Application

>> Here is a large print version of the form here, and a Spanish language version here.

Take application to clerk's office, or mail it

You can take that application to your local city of township clerk's office, or mail it to them. Your city or township clerk will send you a voter registration card upon processing your application.

You must mail it no later than one month before the election. In this case that day is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

When you go to vote, remember to bring a photo ID with you to the polling location.

How to find your polling location

You will want to go to the Michigan Voter Information Center to view your sample ballot and find out where your polling location is.

>> Click here to visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

For more information about the Michigan General Election, go here.

