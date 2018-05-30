4 Minute Debate: Should Michigan legalize recreational marijuana?

Should Michigan legalize recreational marijuana?

It's a topic that will likely appear on the November ballot here in Michigan. Local 4 held a four minute debate on the issue at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

The two participants were Scott Greenlee of Healthy and Productive Michigan and Josh Hovey from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

Watch the full four minute debate in the video player above.

VOTE: Who won the debate on legal pot?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.