6 moments from the Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate in Detroit

Republican candidates for Michigan governor took the debate stage Thursday night in Detroit.

Four Republican candidates vying to replace Rick Snyder participated in the debate at Local 4 studios.

Candidates who participated in debate:

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette

Lt. Michigan Governor Brian Calley

Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

Here are six notable moments from the debate: (You can watch the full debate here)

How will you fix Michigan's sky-high auto insurance rates?

Lt. Calley said he'd install auto theft authority. Schuette argued that motorists need more options for coverage. Watch all four responses below:

What about President Trump's tariffs?

All four candidates stated their support for Trump's trade and tariff policy. See their full responses below:

How can we fix Michigan's roads?

Colbeck said the state already has plenty of money for the roads. Both Hines and Colbeck said they can improve roads without raising taxes.

Calley said newer technology, like the flex lane in Ann Arbor, could help. See all four responses below:

What would you do about gun violence?

Schuette said he's a backer of the NRA and said Democrats would try and take guns away. Colbeck said gun-free zones need to go away. Watch all four responses below:

What's your stance on immigration, separating families?

All four candidates talked about having strong borders and expressed agreement with the ending of family separation at the US-Mexico border. Watch the responses below:

How can we protect Michigan's water?

Calley said prevention of invasive species is important to protecting water quality. He also talked about Line 5 and how it can be replaced. Schuette said too many states are trying to use the water.

Watch all four responses below:

