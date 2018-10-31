A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-1, initiative to legalize recreational marijuana

Michigan voters will be asked if they want to legalize recreational marijuana when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Here is a closer look at the language that will appear on the ballot.

Proposal 18-1: Legalizing recreational marijuana

Official ballot language:

A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana

products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana

through state-licensed retailers.

This proposal would:

Allow individuals 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption. Impose a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers.

for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers. Create a state licensing system for marijuana businesses and allow municipalities to ban or restrict them.

Permit retail sales of marijuana and edibles subject to a 10% tax , dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads, and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

, dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads, and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located. Change several current violations from crimes to civil infractions.

If the proposal is approved and Michigan law is changed accordingly, then you may have these questions:

How would you buy marijuana?

You would be allowed to purchase the allowed amount of marijuana from a licensed business. Businesses would be licensed by the state. The initiative allows cities to decide if they want to allow these businesses in their municipality.

Will the strength of the marijuana be regulated?

Under the proposed law, recreational marijuana sold by a licensed business would be tested by the state to regulate a maximum THC level. There will also be "a requirement that the amount of marihuana or marihuana concentrate contained within a marihuana-infused product be specified on the product label."

Can you grow your own marijuana?

Yes, you will be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home. If you have a license you will be allowed to legally grow more.

Here are the license types that would be offered:

Marijuana retailer

Marijuana safety compliance facility

Marijuana secure transporter

Marijuana processor

Marijuana microbusiness

Class A marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 100 marijuana plants

Class B marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 500 marijuana plants

Class C marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 2,000 marijuana plants

How would it be taxed?

It would be taxed at 10 percent, plus the existing 6 percent sales tax. Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year.

Where would that tax money go?

Revenue splits are supposed to be as follows:

35 percent to education

35 percent to roads

30 percent to cities and counties with marijuana businesses

View the full initiative language here.

Timing -- if passed, when would marijuana actually be legal in Michigan?

If Michigan voters do approve the recreational marijuana ballot initiative, the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs would not begin accepting business applications until December 2019. For 24 months after that, the department can only accept applications from Michigan residents who already have a license to operate a medical marijuana facility.

The slow timeframe bears a resemblance to Colorado’s recreational marijuana rollout. Voters there legalized the substance in 2012, but the first businesses didn't open until January 2014. Also like Colorado, Michigan’s recreational marijuana proposal does not prohibit employers from drug testing their employees and making disciplinary decisions based on such tests.

READ: How Michigan's potential marijuana legalization compares to other states

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.