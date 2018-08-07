A look at primary election turnout in Michigan through the years

Turnout rates in Michigan for primaries have stayed fairly consistent through the years.
The 2018 Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 7. Some experts expect a higher than average voter turnout, perhaps the highest in more than a decade.
But how high can it go? Here's a look at primary voter turnout through the years:
Primary voter turnout in Presidential Election years
- 1980: 18.1 percent
- 1984: 17.4 percent
- 1988: 16.5 percent
- 1992: 21 percent
- 1996: 18.3 percent
- 2000: 16.7 percent
- 2008: 18.8 percent
- 2012: 19.7 percent
Primary voter turnout in Gubernatorial Election years
- 1978: 19.4 percent
- 1982: 24.4 percent
- 1986: 17.5 percent
- 1990: 15.1 percent
- 1994: 20.3 percent
- 1998: 19 percent
- 2002: 23.3 percent
- 2006: 16.9 percent
- 2010: 21.9 percent
- 2014: 17.4 percent
Source: Michigan Secretary of State, Department of State
