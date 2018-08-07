Michigan Elections

A look at primary election turnout in Michigan through the years

By Ken Haddad

Turnout rates in Michigan for primaries have stayed fairly consistent through the years.

The 2018 Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 7. Some experts expect a higher than average voter turnout, perhaps the highest in more than a decade.

Related: Michigan Primary Election 2018 on Aug. 7: What you need to know before voting

But how high can it go? Here's a look at primary voter turnout through the years:

Primary voter turnout in Presidential Election years

  • 1980: 18.1 percent
  • 1984: 17.4 percent
  • 1988: 16.5 percent
  • 1992: 21 percent
  • 1996: 18.3 percent
  • 2000: 16.7 percent
  • 2008: 18.8 percent
  • 2012: 19.7 percent

Primary voter turnout in Gubernatorial Election years

  • 1978: 19.4 percent
  • 1982: 24.4 percent
  • 1986: 17.5 percent
  • 1990: 15.1 percent
  • 1994: 20.3 percent
  • 1998: 19 percent
  • 2002: 23.3 percent
  • 2006: 16.9 percent
  • 2010: 21.9 percent
  • 2014: 17.4 percent 

Source: Michigan Secretary of State, Department of State

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.