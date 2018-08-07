A look at primary election turnout in Michigan through the years

Turnout rates in Michigan for primaries have stayed fairly consistent through the years.

The 2018 Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 7. Some experts expect a higher than average voter turnout, perhaps the highest in more than a decade.

But how high can it go? Here's a look at primary voter turnout through the years:

Primary voter turnout in Presidential Election years

1980: 18.1 percent

1984: 17.4 percent

1988: 16.5 percent

1992: 21 percent

1996: 18.3 percent

2000: 16.7 percent

2008: 18.8 percent

2012: 19.7 percent

Primary voter turnout in Gubernatorial Election years

1978: 19.4 percent

1982: 24.4 percent

1986: 17.5 percent

1990: 15.1 percent

1994: 20.3 percent

1998: 19 percent

2002: 23.3 percent

2006: 16.9 percent

2010: 21.9 percent

2014: 17.4 percent

Source: Michigan Secretary of State, Department of State

