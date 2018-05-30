Abdul El-Sayed says Mackinac Policy Conference 'exactly what is wrong' with politics

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed spoke to Local 4's Devin Scillian on Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference.
El-Sayed told Scillian the annual conference is exactly what is wrong with politics.
"Folks in power get together and talk about how to keep power," El-Sayed said.
Scillian asked El-Sayed what major points separate him from the other Democrats he's running against.
El-Sayed touted his universal healthcare plan, which he says will be released in the coming weeks.
"I'm a doctor, I know how to get it done," El-Sayed said.
Watch the full interview with Abdul El-Sayed in the video player above.
