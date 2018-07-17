After Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate, join our post-debate show

DETROIT - After Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate on Thursday, July 19 join the Local 4 post-debate show with Jason Carr.

The post-debate show will start at 9 p.m., directly following the debate at 8 p.m. on Local 4. You can watch the post-debate show on ClickOnDetroit or the Local 4 Facebook page.

We'll break down the debate and look at important issues like education, car insurance, and marijuana legalization as we head into the August Primary Election.

Post-debate guests:

Eric Thomas: Brand Strategist and Senior Partner at Detroit-based Saga. While seeking broader opportunities to help businesses understand storytelling, his blog on LinkedIn has experienced tremendous success. In under a year his writing has been viewed over 2.1 million times and been republished across the globe; his most viewed article to date, “How to make Millennials hate you, The Pepsi Way” (550,000) dissected the controversial commercial fueling conversation around conscious marketing. His famed, “Why I Hate Detroit article (134,516)" sparked heavy discussion around the world of Detroit's real reality. His knowledge has also landed him as an inductee with Crain’s Detroit Business “twenty in their 20s.” (2016), Michigan Chronicle's 40 in their 40s (2017) and along with The Spirit of Detroit award (2017).

Raquel Castañeda-López, Detroit City Councilwoman: Lifelong Detroiter grew up in Southwest Detroit. Castañeda-López made history by becoming the first Latina elected to the Detroit City Council in November 2013, her first attempt at an elected position. She currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Budget, Audit and Finance committee and as a member of the Public, Health and Safety committee. She was appointed to the Eastern Market Board, serves as an alternate for Council on SEMCOG and is Council's official liaison to Detroit Public Schools.

Abdullah Hammoud, Michigan State Rep: Serving his first term in the Michigan House of Representatives, emerging as a strong voice for civil rights and a leading mind for health policy. He represents the 15th House District, comprised of his hometown city, Dearborn. In 2014, Hammoud was nominated and elected as the youngest board member for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. For more than two years, he was on the forefront fighting to protect Michigan’s land, air and water by educating legislators and communities on the need for environmentally conscious policy.

Aaron Kall: Director of U-M's Debate Program and Michigan Debate Institutes.

