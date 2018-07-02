Attention Michigan voters: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary

DETROIT - The deadline for Michigan voters to register for the Aug. 7 State Primary election is Monday, July 9.

Here is the official Michigan Election Law language on the deadline to register for voting:

"A person who is not registered but possesses the qualifications of an elector as set forth in section 492, may apply for registration to the clerk of the county, township, city, or village in which he or she resides on a day other than Saturday, Sunday, a legal holiday, or the day of a regular, primary, school, or special election. Registrations accepted between the thirtieth day preceding an election and the day of the election, unless the thirtieth day falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, in which event registration shall be accepted during the following day, are not valid for the election but are valid for subsequent regular, primary, school, or special elections that are held so that not less than 30 days intervene between the date the person registered and the date of the election."

The State General Election is Nov. 6. The last day you can register to vote for that election is Oct. 9.

VIEW: How to register to vote in Michigan

