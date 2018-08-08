Bill Schuette wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor

DETROIT - Bill Schuette has won the Michigan Republican nomination for governor.

Schuette, who is the state's attorney general, will be on the ballot for governor in November. He will be going up against Democratic nominee Gretchen Whitmer.

Watch live coverage of the Michigan Primary Election here.

Schuette beat three other candidates vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. He beat Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines on Tuesday.

Democrats running were former legislative leader Whitmer, ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar.

Schuette, a former congressman, state lawmaker and appellate judge, was endorsed by President Donald Trump. He says he would cut the state income tax, like Trump reduced federal taxes.

The following is a statement from Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser on Schuette’s victory:

"Bill Schuette has dedicated his life to fighting for the people of Michigan. As Attorney General, Bill has been a tireless advocate, tackling some of our state’s most important issues including human trafficking, opioid addiction, the processing of rape kits, and defending our schools from violence. I am proud to stand with Bill Schuette and know that as our next Governor, he will lead our state into another decade of prosperity. He has my full support and the Michigan Republican Party will work tirelessly to ensure that Bill is victorious in November."

The Michigan governorship is a top target for the Democratic Party, which is eager to make gains in the Midwest, where Republicans have dominated state governments and which helped President Donald Trump take the White House in 2016.

