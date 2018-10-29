Brenda Jones launches write-in effort for U.S. House seat

With only days before the Nov. 6 election, Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones filed paperwork with Wayne County on Friday requesting to be a write-in candidate on the ballot.

The move aims to upset former state representative Rashida Tlaib, who narrowly defeated Jones in the August primary.

Tlaib is the Democratic nominee to replace her successor, longtime Rep. John Conyers, in the 13th Congressional District.

Conyers held the seat for decades before announcing his retirement last year.

In August Jones won a special primary election and is the nominee to temporarily represent the district through Jan. 2. Jones is running as an independent in the write-in campaign.

John Conyers III, son of former Rep. John Conyers will also appear as a write-in candidate on the ballot.

As write-in candidates their names will not appear on the ballot for the two year term.

