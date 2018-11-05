Candidates prepare for sprint to finish in Michigan governor's race

UTICA, Mich. - The polls are set to open Tuesday for one of the most hotly contested midterm elections in years.

Right now, the race for Michigan governor is an all-out sprint between Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Schuette will have made seven campaign stops by the end of the day. He started in Midland and worked his way south.

Whitmer started her day with two campaign stops in Grand Rapids. She'll have made six stops by the time Monday ends.

Schuette's second-to-last stop was at the Republican Party office on M-59. Whitmer, meanwhile was in Lansing to wrap up her final day on the campaign trail.

When she was in Madison Heights, Whitmer made the case for making one vote count.

"This is GOTDV -- get out the damn vote," Whitmer said. "All of the resisting, all of the protesting, all of the marching and parading and the rallies -- they don't matter if we don't keep our foot on the gas these last 31 hours, right?"

At the Oakland County Republican offices in Bloomfield Hills, Schuette's message is about the stark contrast.

"This is a horse race, a jump ball, and I'm going to make sure we win on Election Day, and it's going to be close, tight, 51-49," Schuette said. "But we're going to win the race because people want to go forward. They don't want to go back."

One of the major issues voters want to see addressed is the roads.

"We want to make sure that we put more into and invest more into roads, bridges and infrastructure," Whitmer said. "We can't have gridlock in Michigan. We need to make sure we go forward."

"We want to run it through a Rebuild Michigan infrastructure bank -- $3 billion, get shovels in the ground, use the right mix of materials and rebuild roads in a real way and smarter way than we've done in a long time in Michigan," Schuette said.

Schuette will head to Oxford before returning home to Midland, where he's expected to be Tuesday night for the returns.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.