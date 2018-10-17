ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

ClickOnDetroit will be your resource for the 2018 Michigan General Election.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote has come and gone.

If you are registered to vote and are planning to vote on election day, here's everything you need to know.

June 28, 2018: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit -- watch here

for Michigan governor debate in Detroit -- July 19, 2018: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit -- watch here

for Michigan governor debate in Detroit -- Aug. 2, 2018: Michigan's 13th Congressional district Democratic debate -- watch here

Oct. 11, 2018: Whitmer, Schuette debate in West Michigan -- watch here

Oct. 13, 2018: Debating Proposal 2 and the 'Kavanaugh effect' in midterm elections -- watch here

Oct. 15, 2018: Michigan Senate candidates Stabenow, James debate -- watch here

Gubernatorial debate on Oct. 24

Local 4 will host a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. You'll be able to watch that debate live -- then re-watch it -- here on ClickOnDetroit.

Major statewide races, issues

Governor's race

Here are the candidates for Michigan governor:

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat)

Bill Schuette (Republican)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Bill Gelineau (Libertarian)

Jennifer Kurland (Green)

Todd Schleiger (Constitution)

WATCH: Meet Michigan governor candidates Schleiger, Kurland, Butkovich

U.S. Senate race

Here are the candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Democrat, incumbent)

John James (Republican)

George Huffman (Constitution)

Marcia Squier (Green)

John Wilhelm (Natural Law)

Proposals 1, 2, 3

1 -- Proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-1 -- right here.

2 -- Anti-gerrymandering proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority

to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-2 -- right here.

3 -- Automatic voter registration proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and postelection audits to the Michigan Constitution.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-3 -- right here.

Michigan Attorney General

Here are the candidates for Michigan Attorney General:

Dana Nessel (Democrat)

Tom Leonard (Republican)

Lisa Gioia (Libertarian)

Gerald Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers)

Chris Graveline (Independent)

Michigan Secretary of State

Here are the candidates for Michigan Secretary of State:

Jocelyn Benson (Democrat)

Mary Lang (Republican)

Gregory Stempfle (Libertarian)

Robert Gale (U.S. Taxpayers)

Michigan Supreme Court

Here are the candidates for Michigan Supreme Court:

Samuel Bagenstos

Megan Cavanagh

Elizabeth Clement (Incumbent)

Doug Dern

Kerry Morgan

Kurtis Wilder (Incumbent)

The rest of the races across Michigan

We compiled the full list of who is running in races across the state here -- click here.

The Election Results

**EDITOR'S NOTE: Any results you see in the weeks and days leading up to the election are TEST RESULTS.

