Crews deal with power outages at Detroit-area polling places

There was a power outages Aug. 7, 2018 at the GEE White Academy polling center in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Utility crews in the Detroit area are working to restore electrical service to several polling places without power due to severe thunderstorms.

In a video on DTE Energy's Twitter feed , executive director Ryan Stowe says about 14 polling places were without power following Monday evening's storms and as of Tuesday morning crews had restored power to at least five. In all, he says about 40,000 customers lost power and about half were restored Tuesday morning.

Stowe says the utility is "doing everything we can" to get power back quickly to voting locations for the primary election.

Storms knocked down trees and power lines, with the heaviest damage reported on the east side of Detroit. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, DTE said power had been restored to 24,000 of the 40,000 customers affected.

"Crews are working around the clock to restore service to the remaining 14,000 customers and expect to have 95 percent restored by end of the day Tuesday," reads a statement from DTE.

