Debate preview: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat

DETROIT - John Conyers Jr. resigned as the longest serving member of U.S. Congress last December following multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Since then, Michigan Democrats have lined up to fill his vacant 13th district seat.

It will not be as simple as holding a primary election followed by a general election, though, as is typically done. On Nov. 6, a special election and a general election will be held concurrently.

The special election will determine who will finish out Conyers’ term from this November to January 2019. The general election will determine who will serve the next two years in the 2019-2021 term.

Candidates will take the stage Thursday night in a debate hosted by WDIV-Local 4 and the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization.

Participating will be:

State Representative Rashida Tlaib

Former State Representative Shanelle Jackson,

State Senator Ian Conyers,

State Senator Coleman Young II,

Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones

Westland Mayor Bill Wild.

Because no Republican candidates are running for the seat, the winner of the Democratic primary will effectively win the general election (but not necessarily the special election).

A mid-July poll conducted by Target-Insyght of Lansing had Jones, Tlaib and Wild in a virtual tie for the lead with about 20% of the vote each. Young trailed with 14%, Conyers stood at 8% and Jackson had 4% with 14% of the electorate undecided.

A poll from last week conducted by EPIC-MRA of Lansing showed Jones in the lead with 24%, Tlaib with 21% and Wild in third place with 17%. The same poll projected Young with 9%, Conyers with 6% and Jackson standing at 4% with 19% of voters undecided.

Both of these polls had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, which is important to note given the relatively small number of likely voters in a single district (especially in a primary election).

Topics discussed at a candidate forum in June include labor rights, criminal justice reform and dealing with sexual assault and harassment, which could foreshadow some of the issues that will be debated Thursday.

WDIV-Local 4 anchor and “Flashpoint” host Devin Scillian will moderate the debate as a special “Flashpoint” election event. Be sure to tune in to WDIV-Local 4 or live stream the debate on ClickOnDetroit.com Thursday at 8 p.m.

The primary election will be held Aug. 7.

