Democrat Elissa Slotkin unseats Republican Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th US House district

DETROIT - Democrat Elissa Slotkin has defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

Rep. Bishop was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016. He called Slotkin early Wednesday morning to concede the race.

Slotkin, who served three tours in Iraq, was a national security expert for both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Slotkin says she joined the CIA after 9/11. She later worked in the White House and Pentagon.

Slotkin grew up on a farm in Holly, Michigan. Her great-grandfather founded Hygrade Foods in Detroit in 1949.

The 8th District stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs. The Republican-leaning seat was a top target for Democrats hoping to retake the House in the first midterm election of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

