Democrat Elissa Slotkin unseats Republican Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th US House district

DETROIT - Democrat Elissa Slotkin has defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.
Rep. Bishop was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016. He called Slotkin early Wednesday morning to concede the race.
Slotkin, who served three tours in Iraq, was a national security expert for both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
More: Bishop vs Slotkin: Michigan General Election Results for US House District 8 on Nov. 6, 2018
Slotkin says she joined the CIA after 9/11. She later worked in the White House and Pentagon.
Slotkin grew up on a farm in Holly, Michigan. Her great-grandfather founded Hygrade Foods in Detroit in 1949.
The 8th District stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs. The Republican-leaning seat was a top target for Democrats hoping to retake the House in the first midterm election of President Donald Trump’s tenure.
Find more Michigan General Election results here
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.